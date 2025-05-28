nila

$0.0846

The live MindWaveDAO price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.22M. The table above accurately updates our NILA price in real time. The price of NILA is down -0.10% since last hour, up 1.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $89.45M. NILA has a circulating supply of 792.77M coins and a max supply of 1.06B NILA.

The current market cap of MindWaveDAO is $67.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

Currently, 26.29M of NILA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.22M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.11%.

The price of 1 MindWaveDAO currently costs $0.08.

The current circulating supply of MindWaveDAO is 792.77M. This is the total amount of NILA that is available.

MindWaveDAO (NILA) currently ranks 633 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 67.08M

1.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#633

24H Volume

$ 2.22M

Circulating Supply

790,000,000

