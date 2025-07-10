nile

price

$1.9

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.02

24h high

$1.92

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nile price today is $1.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $388.16K. The table above accurately updates our NILE price in real time. The price of NILE is up 9.94% since last hour, up 86.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.75M. NILE has a circulating supply of 4.50M coins and a max supply of 15.13M NILE.

Nile Stats

What is the market cap of Nile?

The current market cap of Nile is $8.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nile?

Currently, 204.29K of NILE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $388.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 86.75%.

What is the current price of Nile?

The price of 1 Nile currently costs $1.90.

How many Nile are there?

The current circulating supply of Nile is 4.50M. This is the total amount of NILE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nile?

Nile (NILE) currently ranks 1747 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.87M

86.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1747

24H Volume

$ 388.16K

Circulating Supply

4,500,000

