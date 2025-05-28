nim

$0.000891

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0009

24h high

$0.0009

The live Nimiq price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $238.89K. The table above accurately updates our NIM price in real time. The price of NIM is up 0.00% since last hour, down -1.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.94M. NIM has a circulating supply of 13.12B coins and a max supply of 13.41B NIM.

Nimiq Stats

What is the market cap of Nimiq?

The current market cap of Nimiq is $11.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nimiq?

Currently, 268.25M of NIM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $238.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.34%.

What is the current price of Nimiq?

The price of 1 Nimiq currently costs $0.0009.

How many Nimiq are there?

The current circulating supply of Nimiq is 13.12B. This is the total amount of NIM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nimiq?

Nimiq (NIM) currently ranks 1517 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.67M

-1.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1517

24H Volume

$ 238.89K

Circulating Supply

13,000,000,000

