The live Autonio price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $279.77K. The table above accurately updates our NIO price in real time. The price of NIO is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . NIO has a circulating supply of 94.44M coins and a max supply of NIO.
Autonio Stats
What is the market cap of Autonio?
The current market cap of Autonio is $680.81K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Autonio?
Currently, 38.81M of NIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $279.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Autonio?
The price of 1 Autonio currently costs $0.007.
How many Autonio are there?
The current circulating supply of Autonio is 94.44M. This is the total amount of NIO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Autonio?
Autonio (NIO) currently ranks 590 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 680.81K
%
#590
$ 279.77K
94,000,000
