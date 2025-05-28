nko

The live Niko price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $181.28K. The table above accurately updates our NKO price in real time. The price of NKO is down -70.77% since last hour, down -80.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.73M. NKO has a circulating supply of 450.00M coins and a max supply of 3.00B NKO.

Niko Stats

What is the market cap of Niko?

The current market cap of Niko is $5.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Niko?

Currently, 15.66M of NKO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $181.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -80.24%.

What is the current price of Niko?

The price of 1 Niko currently costs $0.01.

How many Niko are there?

The current circulating supply of Niko is 450.00M. This is the total amount of NKO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Niko?

Niko (NKO) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

