$0.712

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.71

24h high

$0.77

VS
USD
BTC

The live NetMind Token price today is $0.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.83M. The table above accurately updates our NMT price in real time. The price of NMT is down -0.02% since last hour, down -7.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $102.64M. NMT has a circulating supply of 48.49M coins and a max supply of 144.08M NMT.

NetMind Token Stats

What is the market cap of NetMind Token?

The current market cap of NetMind Token is $34.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NetMind Token?

Currently, 2.57M of NMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.83M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.16%.

What is the current price of NetMind Token?

The price of 1 NetMind Token currently costs $0.71.

How many NetMind Token are there?

The current circulating supply of NetMind Token is 48.49M. This is the total amount of NMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NetMind Token?

NetMind Token (NMT) currently ranks 894 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 34.54M

-7.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#894

24H Volume

$ 1.83M

Circulating Supply

48,000,000

