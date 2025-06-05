$118.52 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $118.05 24h high $119.18

The live Novem Gold Token price today is $118.52 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 155.26K. The table above accurately updates our NNN price in real time. The price of NNN is down -0.56% since last hour, down -0.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 24.79M. NNN has a circulating supply of 209.12K coins and a max supply of 209.12K NNN .