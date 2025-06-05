nnn

Novem Gold TokenNNN

Live Novem Gold Token price updates and the latest Novem Gold Token news.

price

$118.52

$0

(0%)

24h low

$118.05

24h high

$119.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live Novem Gold Token price today is $118.52 with a 24-hour trading volume of $155.26K. The table above accurately updates our NNN price in real time. The price of NNN is down -0.56% since last hour, down -0.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.79M. NNN has a circulating supply of 209.12K coins and a max supply of 209.12K NNN.

Novem Gold Token Stats

What is the market cap of Novem Gold Token?

The current market cap of Novem Gold Token is $24.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Novem Gold Token?

Currently, 1.31K of NNN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $155.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.56%.

What is the current price of Novem Gold Token?

The price of 1 Novem Gold Token currently costs $118.52.

How many Novem Gold Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Novem Gold Token is 209.12K. This is the total amount of NNN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Novem Gold Token?

Novem Gold Token (NNN) currently ranks 1016 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.69M

-0.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1016

24H Volume

$ 155.26K

Circulating Supply

210,000

