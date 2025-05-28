$0.0352 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.03 24h high $0.04

The live Nobody Sausage price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.28M. The table above accurately updates our NOBODY price in real time. The price of NOBODY is down -2.29% since last hour, down -10.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 32.97M. NOBODY has a circulating supply of 938.04M coins and a max supply of 938.04M NOBODY .