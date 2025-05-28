nobody

Nobody SausageNOBODY

Live Nobody Sausage price updates and the latest Nobody Sausage news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0352

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nobody Sausage price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.28M. The table above accurately updates our NOBODY price in real time. The price of NOBODY is down -2.29% since last hour, down -10.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.97M. NOBODY has a circulating supply of 938.04M coins and a max supply of 938.04M NOBODY.

Nobody Sausage Stats

What is the market cap of Nobody Sausage?

The current market cap of Nobody Sausage is $32.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nobody Sausage?

Currently, 121.78M of NOBODY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.53%.

What is the current price of Nobody Sausage?

The price of 1 Nobody Sausage currently costs $0.04.

How many Nobody Sausage are there?

The current circulating supply of Nobody Sausage is 938.04M. This is the total amount of NOBODY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nobody Sausage?

Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) currently ranks 928 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.97M

-10.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#928

24H Volume

$ 4.28M

Circulating Supply

940,000,000

latest Nobody Sausage news