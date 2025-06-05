AVAX HAS NO CHILLNOCHILL
The live AVAX HAS NO CHILL price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $548.31K. The table above accurately updates our NOCHILL price in real time. The price of NOCHILL is up 2.58% since last hour, up 20.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.79M. NOCHILL has a circulating supply of 1.55B coins and a max supply of 1.55B NOCHILL.
What is the market cap of AVAX HAS NO CHILL?
The current market cap of AVAX HAS NO CHILL is $7.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AVAX HAS NO CHILL?
Currently, 109.10M of NOCHILL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $548.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.05%.
What is the current price of AVAX HAS NO CHILL?
The price of 1 AVAX HAS NO CHILL currently costs $0.005.
How many AVAX HAS NO CHILL are there?
The current circulating supply of AVAX HAS NO CHILL is 1.55B. This is the total amount of NOCHILL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AVAX HAS NO CHILL?
AVAX HAS NO CHILL (NOCHILL) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Sonic blockchain is leveraging redesigned airdrop incentives and its FeeM program to propel DeFi activity and attract institutional capital, setting the stage for ecosystem growth. Within this environment, leading protocols Shadow Exchange and Silo are poised to asymmetrically benefit due to innovative features and favorable valuations, despite facing ecosystem dependency and competitive pressures. This positions them as compelling, potentially shorter-term, investment opportunities contingent on Sonic's sustained success.
2025 has facilitated unprecedented growth in generative AI adoption. By late 2024, over 71% of companies were using generative AI in some form, a massive jump from 33% the year prior. Tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and open-source models have proliferated, with potentially billions now leveraging AI chat bots. In Q1 2025, OpenAI’s release of the o3 & o4 models marked another leap, touted as a multimodal “reasoning” model capable of breaking responses into smaller components, testing different approaches, and validating solutions until reaching a final output.
