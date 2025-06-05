nochill

AVAX HAS NO CHILLNOCHILL

Live AVAX HAS NO CHILL price updates and the latest AVAX HAS NO CHILL news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00503

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.005

VS
USD
BTC

The live AVAX HAS NO CHILL price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $548.31K. The table above accurately updates our NOCHILL price in real time. The price of NOCHILL is up 2.58% since last hour, up 20.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.79M. NOCHILL has a circulating supply of 1.55B coins and a max supply of 1.55B NOCHILL.

AVAX HAS NO CHILL Stats

What is the market cap of AVAX HAS NO CHILL?

The current market cap of AVAX HAS NO CHILL is $7.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AVAX HAS NO CHILL?

Currently, 109.10M of NOCHILL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $548.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.05%.

What is the current price of AVAX HAS NO CHILL?

The price of 1 AVAX HAS NO CHILL currently costs $0.005.

How many AVAX HAS NO CHILL are there?

The current circulating supply of AVAX HAS NO CHILL is 1.55B. This is the total amount of NOCHILL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AVAX HAS NO CHILL?

AVAX HAS NO CHILL (NOCHILL) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.75M

20.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 548.31K

Circulating Supply

1,600,000,000

latest AVAX HAS NO CHILL news