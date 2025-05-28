noice

$0.000109

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0001

24h high

$0.0001

VS
USD
BTC

The live noice price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.92M. The table above accurately updates our NOICE price in real time. The price of NOICE is down -3.80% since last hour, down -16.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.93M. NOICE has a circulating supply of 70.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B NOICE.

noice Stats

What is the market cap of noice?

The current market cap of noice is $7.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of noice?

Currently, 72.42B of NOICE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.13%.

What is the current price of noice?

The price of 1 noice currently costs $0.0001.

How many noice are there?

The current circulating supply of noice is 70.00B. This is the total amount of NOICE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of noice?

noice (NOICE) currently ranks 1749 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.65M

-16.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#1749

24H Volume

$ 7.92M

Circulating Supply

70,000,000,000

