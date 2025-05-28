nomai

$0.00751

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live nomAI price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $103.31K. The table above accurately updates our NOMAI price in real time. The price of NOMAI is down -20.16% since last hour, down -27.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.51M. NOMAI has a circulating supply of 999.86M coins and a max supply of 999.86M NOMAI.

nomAI Stats

What is the market cap of nomAI?

The current market cap of nomAI is $9.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of nomAI?

Currently, 13.75M of NOMAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $103.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -27.65%.

What is the current price of nomAI?

The price of 1 nomAI currently costs $0.008.

How many nomAI are there?

The current circulating supply of nomAI is 999.86M. This is the total amount of NOMAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of nomAI?

nomAI (NOMAI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.28M

-27.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 103.31K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

