$0.0151

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

The live Noot Noot price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $91.41K. The table above accurately updates our NOOT price in real time. The price of NOOT is down -1.35% since last hour, down -3.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.09M. NOOT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NOOT.

Noot Noot Stats

What is the market cap of Noot Noot?

The current market cap of Noot Noot is $15.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Noot Noot?

Currently, 6.06M of NOOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $91.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.56%.

What is the current price of Noot Noot?

The price of 1 Noot Noot currently costs $0.02.

How many Noot Noot are there?

The current circulating supply of Noot Noot is 1.00B. This is the total amount of NOOT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Noot Noot?

Noot Noot (NOOT) currently ranks 1360 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 15.10M

-3.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1360

24H Volume

$ 91.41K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

