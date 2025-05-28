nos

The live Nosana price today is $0.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $837.82K. The table above accurately updates our NOS price in real time. The price of NOS is down -0.26% since last hour, down -0.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $70.94M. NOS has a circulating supply of 83.40M coins and a max supply of 100.00M NOS.

What is the market cap of Nosana?

The current market cap of Nosana is $59.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nosana?

Currently, 1.18M of NOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $837.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.61%.

What is the current price of Nosana?

The price of 1 Nosana currently costs $0.71.

How many Nosana are there?

The current circulating supply of Nosana is 83.40M. This is the total amount of NOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nosana?

Nosana (NOS) currently ranks 672 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 59.16M

-0.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#672

24H Volume

$ 837.82K

Circulating Supply

83,000,000

