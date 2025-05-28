Notional FinanceNOTE
The live Notional Finance price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $376.32K. The table above accurately updates our NOTE price in real time. The price of NOTE is down -13.24% since last hour, up 30.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.73M. NOTE has a circulating supply of 47.03M coins and a max supply of 98.76M NOTE.
What is Notional Finance?
Notional Finance Stats
What is the market cap of Notional Finance?
The current market cap of Notional Finance is $4.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Notional Finance?
Currently, 3.82M of NOTE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $376.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.71%.
What is the current price of Notional Finance?
The price of 1 Notional Finance currently costs $0.1.
How many Notional Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of Notional Finance is 47.03M. This is the total amount of NOTE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Notional Finance?
Notional Finance (NOTE) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
