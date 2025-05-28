AI Shell NOVANOVA
$0.00813
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.01
The live AI Shell NOVA price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.10M. The table above accurately updates our NOVA price in real time. The price of NOVA is up 7.72% since last hour, up 41.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.13M. NOVA has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NOVA.
AI Shell NOVA Stats
What is the market cap of AI Shell NOVA?
The current market cap of AI Shell NOVA is $8.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AI Shell NOVA?
Currently, 135.60M of NOVA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 41.01%.
What is the current price of AI Shell NOVA?
The price of 1 AI Shell NOVA currently costs $0.008.
How many AI Shell NOVA are there?
The current circulating supply of AI Shell NOVA is 1.00B. This is the total amount of NOVA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AI Shell NOVA?
AI Shell NOVA (NOVA) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.48M
41.01 %
#1735
$ 1.10M
1,000,000,000
