npc

Non-Playable CoinNPC

Live Non-Playable Coin price updates and the latest Non-Playable Coin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0162

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Non-Playable Coin price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.11M. The table above accurately updates our NPC price in real time. The price of NPC is up 0.66% since last hour, up 0.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $130.31M. NPC has a circulating supply of 8.05B coins and a max supply of 8.05B NPC.

Non-Playable Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Non-Playable Coin?

The current market cap of Non-Playable Coin is $130.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Non-Playable Coin?

Currently, 253.70M of NPC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.23%.

What is the current price of Non-Playable Coin?

The price of 1 Non-Playable Coin currently costs $0.02.

How many Non-Playable Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Non-Playable Coin is 8.05B. This is the total amount of NPC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Non-Playable Coin?

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) currently ranks 406 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 130.29M

0.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#406

24H Volume

$ 4.11M

Circulating Supply

8,100,000,000

latest Non-Playable Coin news