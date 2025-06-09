EnergiNRG
Live Energi price updates and the latest Energi news.
price
$0.0788
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.09
The live Energi price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $463.47K. The table above accurately updates our NRG price in real time. The price of NRG is down -16.35% since last hour, up 63.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.69M. NRG has a circulating supply of 97.59M coins and a max supply of 97.59M NRG.
about Energi
What is Energi?
Energi Stats
What is the market cap of Energi?
The current market cap of Energi is $8.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Energi?
Currently, 5.88M of NRG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $463.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 63.93%.
What is the current price of Energi?
The price of 1 Energi currently costs $0.08.
How many Energi are there?
The current circulating supply of Energi is 97.59M. This is the total amount of NRG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Energi?
Energi (NRG) currently ranks 1709 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.84M
63.93 %
#1709
$ 463.47K
98,000,000
/