The live SuiNS Token price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.09M. The table above accurately updates our NS price in real time. The price of NS is up 1.01% since last hour, up 0.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $112.60M. NS has a circulating supply of 155.30M coins and a max supply of 500.00M NS.

SuiNS Token Stats

What is the market cap of SuiNS Token?

The current market cap of SuiNS Token is $34.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SuiNS Token?

Currently, 22.59M of NS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.44%.

What is the current price of SuiNS Token?

The price of 1 SuiNS Token currently costs $0.23.

How many SuiNS Token are there?

The current circulating supply of SuiNS Token is 155.30M. This is the total amount of NS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SuiNS Token?

SuiNS Token (NS) currently ranks 889 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 34.94M

0.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#889

24H Volume

$ 5.09M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

