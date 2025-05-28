nst

$3.13

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.99

24h high

$3.21

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ninja Squad Token price today is $3.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $143.94K. The table above accurately updates our NST price in real time. The price of NST is down -0.33% since last hour, down -1.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.01M. NST has a circulating supply of 8.31M coins and a max supply of 8.31M NST.

Ninja Squad Token Stats

What is the market cap of Ninja Squad Token?

The current market cap of Ninja Squad Token is $26.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ninja Squad Token?

Currently, 45.99K of NST were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $143.94K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.73%.

What is the current price of Ninja Squad Token?

The price of 1 Ninja Squad Token currently costs $3.13.

How many Ninja Squad Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Ninja Squad Token is 8.31M. This is the total amount of NST that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ninja Squad Token?

Ninja Squad Token (NST) currently ranks 1065 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.16M

-1.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#1065

24H Volume

$ 143.94K

Circulating Supply

8,300,000

