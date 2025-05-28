ntx

NuNetNTX

Live NuNet price updates and the latest NuNet news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0157

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live NuNet price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.92K. The table above accurately updates our NTX price in real time. The price of NTX is up 0.09% since last hour, up 1.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.71M. NTX has a circulating supply of 740.19M coins and a max supply of 1.00B NTX.

NuNet Stats

What is the market cap of NuNet?

The current market cap of NuNet is $11.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NuNet?

Currently, 3.50M of NTX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.92K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.18%.

What is the current price of NuNet?

The price of 1 NuNet currently costs $0.02.

How many NuNet are there?

The current circulating supply of NuNet is 740.19M. This is the total amount of NTX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NuNet?

NuNet (NTX) currently ranks 1521 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.63M

1.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#1521

24H Volume

$ 54.92K

Circulating Supply

740,000,000

latest NuNet news