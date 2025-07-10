SillynubcatNUB
Live Sillynubcat price updates and the latest Sillynubcat news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00897
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.009
The live Sillynubcat price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.40M. The table above accurately updates our NUB price in real time. The price of NUB is up 5.64% since last hour, up 29.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.97M. NUB has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M NUB.
Sillynubcat Stats
What is the market cap of Sillynubcat?
The current market cap of Sillynubcat is $8.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sillynubcat?
Currently, 155.46M of NUB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 29.98%.
What is the current price of Sillynubcat?
The price of 1 Sillynubcat currently costs $0.009.
How many Sillynubcat are there?
The current circulating supply of Sillynubcat is 999.93M. This is the total amount of NUB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sillynubcat?
Sillynubcat (NUB) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.96M
29.98 %
#1722
$ 1.40M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
We’re bullish on the PUMP token. We believe Pump.fun's brand strength, existing integrations, product roadmap, and strategic levers justify PUMP's TGE valuation, and expect the token to re-rate meaningfully higher in the months ahead.
by Ryan Connor
/
Research
We believe that Exponent is best positioned to dominate the Solana yield market – the fastest-growing sector in the ecosystem – with topline liquidity increasing at an annualized rate of nearly 600%. The founding team (ex-Squads, Kamino, Solana Foundation) cares deeply about product, security, design, and user experience and understands the foundation for building a great protocol. The team’s deep ties in Solana DeFi also present a significant strategic advantage, as evidenced by Exponent PTs being onboarded as collateral on Kamino, Drift, and Loopscale before its main competitor, RateX. In this regard, we view PT integrations in money markets as the most compelling avenue for Exponent to expand its market share and own its vertical.