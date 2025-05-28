Numbers ProtocolNUM
$0.0305
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.03
The live Numbers Protocol price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.91M. The table above accurately updates our NUM price in real time. The price of NUM is up 5.27% since last hour, up 18.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.97M. NUM has a circulating supply of 777.04M coins and a max supply of 787.11M NUM.
Numbers Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Numbers Protocol?
The current market cap of Numbers Protocol is $23.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Numbers Protocol?
Currently, 62.66M of NUM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.15%.
What is the current price of Numbers Protocol?
The price of 1 Numbers Protocol currently costs $0.03.
How many Numbers Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Numbers Protocol is 777.04M. This is the total amount of NUM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Numbers Protocol?
Numbers Protocol (NUM) currently ranks 1112 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 23.68M
18.15 %
#1112
$ 1.91M
780,000,000
