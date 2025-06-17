numi

NUMINE TokenNUMI

Live NUMINE Token price updates and the latest NUMINE Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0671

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live NUMINE Token price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.73M. The table above accurately updates our NUMI price in real time. The price of NUMI is up 0.90% since last hour, up 0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $67.09M. NUMI has a circulating supply of 102.50M coins and a max supply of 1.00B NUMI.

NUMINE Token Stats

What is the market cap of NUMINE Token?

The current market cap of NUMINE Token is $6.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NUMINE Token?

Currently, 234.49M of NUMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.06%.

What is the current price of NUMINE Token?

The price of 1 NUMINE Token currently costs $0.07.

How many NUMINE Token are there?

The current circulating supply of NUMINE Token is 102.50M. This is the total amount of NUMI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NUMINE Token?

NUMINE Token (NUMI) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.87M

0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 15.73M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

latest NUMINE Token news