nummus

Nummus AeternitasNUMMUS

Live Nummus Aeternitas price updates and the latest Nummus Aeternitas news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.113

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.1

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nummus Aeternitas price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.65K. The table above accurately updates our NUMMUS price in real time. The price of NUMMUS is up 1.13% since last hour, up 12.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.28M. NUMMUS has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M NUMMUS.

Nummus Aeternitas Stats

What is the market cap of Nummus Aeternitas?

The current market cap of Nummus Aeternitas is $11.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nummus Aeternitas?

Currently, 555.53K of NUMMUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.95%.

What is the current price of Nummus Aeternitas?

The price of 1 Nummus Aeternitas currently costs $0.11.

How many Nummus Aeternitas are there?

The current circulating supply of Nummus Aeternitas is 100.00M. This is the total amount of NUMMUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nummus Aeternitas?

Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) currently ranks 1450 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.19M

12.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1450

24H Volume

$ 62.65K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

latest Nummus Aeternitas news