$0.00154

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

The live Nura Labs price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.35M. The table above accurately updates our NURA price in real time. The price of NURA is up 4.85% since last hour, up 38.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.40M. NURA has a circulating supply of 4.87B coins and a max supply of 10.00B NURA.

Nura Labs Stats

What is the market cap of Nura Labs?

The current market cap of Nura Labs is $7.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nura Labs?

Currently, 4.12B of NURA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.35M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 38.51%.

What is the current price of Nura Labs?

The price of 1 Nura Labs currently costs $0.002.

How many Nura Labs are there?

The current circulating supply of Nura Labs is 4.87B. This is the total amount of NURA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nura Labs?

Nura Labs (NURA) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.71M

38.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 6.35M

Circulating Supply

4,900,000,000

