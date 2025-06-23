Nura LabsNURA
The live Nura Labs price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.35M. The table above accurately updates our NURA price in real time. The price of NURA is up 4.85% since last hour, up 38.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.40M. NURA has a circulating supply of 4.87B coins and a max supply of 10.00B NURA.
What is the market cap of Nura Labs?
The current market cap of Nura Labs is $7.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Nura Labs?
Currently, 4.12B of NURA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.35M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 38.51%.
What is the current price of Nura Labs?
The price of 1 Nura Labs currently costs $0.002.
How many Nura Labs are there?
The current circulating supply of Nura Labs is 4.87B. This is the total amount of NURA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Nura Labs?
Nura Labs (NURA) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.