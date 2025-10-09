nuts

Thetanuts FinanceNUTS

Live Thetanuts Finance price updates and the latest Thetanuts Finance news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0078

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Thetanuts Finance price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.81M. The table above accurately updates our NUTS price in real time. The price of NUTS is down -3.72% since last hour, up 59.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $77.99M. NUTS has a circulating supply of 1.06B coins and a max supply of 10.00B NUTS.

Thetanuts Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Thetanuts Finance?

The current market cap of Thetanuts Finance is $8.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Thetanuts Finance?

Currently, 231.55M of NUTS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 59.03%.

What is the current price of Thetanuts Finance?

The price of 1 Thetanuts Finance currently costs $0.008.

How many Thetanuts Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Thetanuts Finance is 1.06B. This is the total amount of NUTS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Thetanuts Finance?

Thetanuts Finance (NUTS) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.41M

59.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 1.81M

Circulating Supply

1,100,000,000

latest Thetanuts Finance news