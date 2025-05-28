nvl

price

$0.741

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.71

24h high

$0.79

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nuvola Digital price today is $0.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.83K. The table above accurately updates our NVL price in real time. The price of NVL is up 1.02% since last hour, down -5.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.56M. NVL has a circulating supply of 16.82M coins and a max supply of 21.00M NVL.

Nuvola Digital Stats

What is the market cap of Nuvola Digital?

The current market cap of Nuvola Digital is $12.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nuvola Digital?

Currently, 69.93K of NVL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.64%.

What is the current price of Nuvola Digital?

The price of 1 Nuvola Digital currently costs $0.74.

How many Nuvola Digital are there?

The current circulating supply of Nuvola Digital is 16.82M. This is the total amount of NVL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nuvola Digital?

Nuvola Digital (NVL) currently ranks 1430 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.46M

-5.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1430

24H Volume

$ 51.83K

Circulating Supply

17,000,000

