$0.41 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.41 24h high $0.41

The live Novem Pro price today is $0.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 404.20K. The table above accurately updates our NVM price in real time. The price of NVM is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 94.07M. NVM has a circulating supply of 150.00M coins and a max supply of 229.28M NVM .