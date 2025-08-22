Novem ProNVM
Live Novem Pro price updates and the latest Novem Pro news.
price
sponsored by
$0.41
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.41
24h high
$0.41
The live Novem Pro price today is $0.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $404.20K. The table above accurately updates our NVM price in real time. The price of NVM is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $94.07M. NVM has a circulating supply of 150.00M coins and a max supply of 229.28M NVM.
Novem Pro Stats
What is the market cap of Novem Pro?
The current market cap of Novem Pro is $61.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Novem Pro?
Currently, 985.17K of NVM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $404.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.08%.
What is the current price of Novem Pro?
The price of 1 Novem Pro currently costs $0.41.
How many Novem Pro are there?
The current circulating supply of Novem Pro is 150.00M. This is the total amount of NVM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Novem Pro?
Novem Pro (NVM) currently ranks 721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 61.54M
-0.08 %
#721
$ 404.20K
150,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.