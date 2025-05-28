nwc

NumericoNWC

Live Numerico price updates and the latest Numerico news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0442

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Numerico price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77.33K. The table above accurately updates our NWC price in real time. The price of NWC is up 3.69% since last hour, up 11.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.70M. NWC has a circulating supply of 155.38M coins and a max supply of 264.66M NWC.

Numerico Stats

What is the market cap of Numerico?

The current market cap of Numerico is $8.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Numerico?

Currently, 1.75M of NWC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $77.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.61%.

What is the current price of Numerico?

The price of 1 Numerico currently costs $0.04.

How many Numerico are there?

The current circulating supply of Numerico is 155.38M. This is the total amount of NWC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Numerico?

Numerico (NWC) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.34M

11.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 77.33K

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

latest Numerico news