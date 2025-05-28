nxra

$0.014

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live Nexera price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.03K. The table above accurately updates our NXRA price in real time. The price of NXRA is down -0.59% since last hour, down -3.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.95M. NXRA has a circulating supply of 967.97M coins and a max supply of 2.00B NXRA.

Nexera Stats

What is the market cap of Nexera?

The current market cap of Nexera is $13.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nexera?

Currently, 7.16M of NXRA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.84%.

What is the current price of Nexera?

The price of 1 Nexera currently costs $0.01.

How many Nexera are there?

The current circulating supply of Nexera is 967.97M. This is the total amount of NXRA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nexera?

Nexera (NXRA) currently ranks 1420 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.52M

-3.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#1420

24H Volume

$ 100.03K

Circulating Supply

970,000,000

