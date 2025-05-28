nym

NymNYM

Live Nym price updates and the latest Nym news.

price

$0.0407

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nym price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.11M. The table above accurately updates our NYM price in real time. The price of NYM is up 0.28% since last hour, down -5.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $40.69M. NYM has a circulating supply of 811.31M coins and a max supply of 1.00B NYM.

Nym Stats

What is the market cap of Nym?

The current market cap of Nym is $33.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nym?

Currently, 51.89M of NYM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.22%.

What is the current price of Nym?

The price of 1 Nym currently costs $0.04.

How many Nym are there?

The current circulating supply of Nym is 811.31M. This is the total amount of NYM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nym?

Nym (NYM) currently ranks 927 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.01M

-5.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#927

24H Volume

$ 2.11M

Circulating Supply

810,000,000

