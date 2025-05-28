nys

node.sysNYS

Live node.sys price updates and the latest node.sys news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0296

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live node.sys price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.13K. The table above accurately updates our NYS price in real time. The price of NYS is down -0.07% since last hour, up 4.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.29M. NYS has a circulating supply of 550.00M coins and a max supply of 550.00M NYS.

node.sys Stats

What is the market cap of node.sys?

The current market cap of node.sys is $16.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of node.sys?

Currently, 2.40M of NYS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.39%.

What is the current price of node.sys?

The price of 1 node.sys currently costs $0.03.

How many node.sys are there?

The current circulating supply of node.sys is 550.00M. This is the total amount of NYS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of node.sys?

node.sys (NYS) currently ranks 1308 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.29M

4.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1308

24H Volume

$ 71.13K

Circulating Supply

550,000,000

latest node.sys news