$0.00771

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nyx by Virtuals price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $96.33K. The table above accurately updates our NYX price in real time. The price of NYX is down -8.83% since last hour, down -18.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.71M. NYX has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NYX.

Nyx by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of Nyx by Virtuals?

The current market cap of Nyx by Virtuals is $7.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nyx by Virtuals?

Currently, 12.49M of NYX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $96.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.23%.

What is the current price of Nyx by Virtuals?

The price of 1 Nyx by Virtuals currently costs $0.008.

How many Nyx by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of Nyx by Virtuals is 1.00B. This is the total amount of NYX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nyx by Virtuals?

Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.79M

-18.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 96.33K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

