The live O3 Swap price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $75.33K. The table above accurately updates our O3 price in real time. The price of O3 is up 0.80% since last hour, up 1.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.98M. O3 has a circulating supply of 35.73M coins and a max supply of 37.44M O3.

The current market cap of O3 Swap is $5.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

Currently, 471.45K of O3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $75.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.72%.

The price of 1 O3 Swap currently costs $0.16.

The current circulating supply of O3 Swap is 35.73M. This is the total amount of O3 that is available.

O3 Swap (O3) currently ranks 997 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

