$0.0141

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live Oasys price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $930.36K. The table above accurately updates our OAS price in real time. The price of OAS is up 0.63% since last hour, down -0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $140.88M. OAS has a circulating supply of 4.23B coins and a max supply of 10.00B OAS.

Oasys Stats

What is the market cap of Oasys?

The current market cap of Oasys is $59.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Oasys?

Currently, 66.04M of OAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $930.36K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.09%.

What is the current price of Oasys?

The price of 1 Oasys currently costs $0.01.

How many Oasys are there?

The current circulating supply of Oasys is 4.23B. This is the total amount of OAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Oasys?

Oasys (OAS) currently ranks 668 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 59.66M

-0.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#668

24H Volume

$ 930.36K

Circulating Supply

4,200,000,000

