price

$0.159

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.16

24h high

$0.16

The live Obol price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.89M. The table above accurately updates our OBOL price in real time. The price of OBOL is down -0.88% since last hour, down -0.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $79.57M. OBOL has a circulating supply of 98.72M coins and a max supply of 500.00M OBOL.

What is the market cap of Obol?

The current market cap of Obol is $15.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Obol?

Currently, 49.57M of OBOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.89M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.95%.

What is the current price of Obol?

The price of 1 Obol currently costs $0.16.

How many Obol are there?

The current circulating supply of Obol is 98.72M. This is the total amount of OBOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Obol?

Obol (OBOL) currently ranks 1331 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 15.66M

-0.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1331

24H Volume

$ 7.89M

Circulating Supply

99,000,000

