$0.00182

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Observer price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $146.65K. The table above accurately updates our OBSR price in real time. The price of OBSR is up 0.82% since last hour, down -7.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.46M. OBSR has a circulating supply of 6.21B coins and a max supply of 14.00B OBSR.

Observer Stats

What is the market cap of Observer?

The current market cap of Observer is $11.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Observer?

Currently, 80.66M of OBSR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $146.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.03%.

What is the current price of Observer?

The price of 1 Observer currently costs $0.002.

How many Observer are there?

The current circulating supply of Observer is 6.21B. This is the total amount of OBSR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Observer?

Observer (OBSR) currently ranks 1539 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.28M

-7.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1539

24H Volume

$ 146.65K

Circulating Supply

6,200,000,000

