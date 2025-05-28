ocada

$0.117

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live OCADA.AI price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $204.24K. The table above accurately updates our OCADA price in real time. The price of OCADA is down -3.51% since last hour, up 14.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.58M. OCADA has a circulating supply of 54.52M coins and a max supply of 116.32M OCADA.

OCADA.AI Stats

What is the market cap of OCADA.AI?

The current market cap of OCADA.AI is $6.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OCADA.AI?

Currently, 1.75M of OCADA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $204.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.36%.

What is the current price of OCADA.AI?

The price of 1 OCADA.AI currently costs $0.12.

How many OCADA.AI are there?

The current circulating supply of OCADA.AI is 54.52M. This is the total amount of OCADA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OCADA.AI?

OCADA.AI (OCADA) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.50M

14.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 204.24K

Circulating Supply

55,000,000

