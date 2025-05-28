oct

The live Octopus Network price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $172.42K. The table above accurately updates our OCT price in real time. The price of OCT is down -0.36% since last hour, up 1.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.92M. OCT has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M OCT.

Octopus Network Stats

What is the market cap of Octopus Network?

The current market cap of Octopus Network is $8.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Octopus Network?

Currently, 1.93M of OCT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $172.42K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.24%.

What is the current price of Octopus Network?

The price of 1 Octopus Network currently costs $0.09.

How many Octopus Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Octopus Network is 100.00M. This is the total amount of OCT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Octopus Network?

Octopus Network (OCT) currently ranks 1680 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.92M

1.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1680

24H Volume

$ 172.42K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

