OctoFi gives users cash back when they transact with trusted DeFi and NFT marketplaces, across multiple blockchains, through an all-in-one dApp or browser-plugin Wallet. The main objective of OctoFi is to build a community-owned decentralized finance platform, where all revenue from platform fees, partner commissions, and deployments of project reserve capital go directly to OCTO holders. Integrations are exclusively governed by the community and the solutions gathered include fiat on-ramps/off-ramps, decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, derivatives, lending/borrowing, NFT markets, governance voting, market data oracles, various investment opportunities, and account management tools presented through a familiar centralized exchange-like interface.