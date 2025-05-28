odin

The live Valhalla Index price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $713.91K. The table above accurately updates our ODIN price in real time. The price of ODIN is up 8.03% since last hour, up 7.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.83M. ODIN has a circulating supply of 187.41M coins and a max supply of 187.41M ODIN.

What is the market cap of Valhalla Index?

The current market cap of Valhalla Index is $24.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Valhalla Index?

Currently, 47.21M of ODIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $713.91K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.01%.

What is the current price of Valhalla Index?

The price of 1 Valhalla Index currently costs $0.02.

How many Valhalla Index are there?

The current circulating supply of Valhalla Index is 187.41M. This is the total amount of ODIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Valhalla Index?

Valhalla Index (ODIN) currently ranks 1251 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 24.19M

7.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1251

24H Volume

$ 713.91K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

