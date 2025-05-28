odos

The live Odos price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.11M. The table above accurately updates our ODOS price in real time. The price of ODOS is up 0.63% since last hour, down -0.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $71.41M. ODOS has a circulating supply of 1.60B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ODOS.

Odos Stats

What is the market cap of Odos?

The current market cap of Odos is $11.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Odos?

Currently, 435.73M of ODOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.72%.

What is the current price of Odos?

The price of 1 Odos currently costs $0.007.

How many Odos are there?

The current circulating supply of Odos is 1.60B. This is the total amount of ODOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Odos?

Odos (ODOS) currently ranks 1531 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.41M

-0.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1531

24H Volume

$ 3.11M

Circulating Supply

1,600,000,000

