price

$5.39

$0

(0%)

24h low

$5.36

24h high

$5.49

VS
USD
BTC

The live OG Fan Token price today is $5.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.65M. The table above accurately updates our OG price in real time. The price of OG is down -0.33% since last hour, up 0.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.95M. OG has a circulating supply of 4.30M coins and a max supply of 5.00M OG.

OG Fan Token Stats

What is the market cap of OG Fan Token?

The current market cap of OG Fan Token is $23.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OG Fan Token?

Currently, 1.05M of OG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.50%.

What is the current price of OG Fan Token?

The price of 1 OG Fan Token currently costs $5.39.

How many OG Fan Token are there?

The current circulating supply of OG Fan Token is 4.30M. This is the total amount of OG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OG Fan Token?

OG Fan Token (OG) currently ranks 1129 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 23.18M

0.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1129

24H Volume

$ 5.65M

Circulating Supply

4,300,000

