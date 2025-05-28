Spinning CatOIIAOIIA
Live Spinning Cat price updates and the latest Spinning Cat news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0077
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.009
The live Spinning Cat price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $784.54K. The table above accurately updates our OIIAOIIA price in real time. The price of OIIAOIIA is up 5.86% since last hour, up 27.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.70M. OIIAOIIA has a circulating supply of 999.82M coins and a max supply of 999.82M OIIAOIIA.
Spinning Cat Stats
What is the market cap of Spinning Cat?
The current market cap of Spinning Cat is $8.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Spinning Cat?
Currently, 101.93M of OIIAOIIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $784.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 27.99%.
What is the current price of Spinning Cat?
The price of 1 Spinning Cat currently costs $0.008.
How many Spinning Cat are there?
The current circulating supply of Spinning Cat is 999.82M. This is the total amount of OIIAOIIA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Spinning Cat?
Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) currently ranks 1723 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.24M
27.99 %
#1723
$ 784.54K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/