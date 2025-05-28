oiiaoiia

$0.0077

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Spinning Cat price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $784.54K. The table above accurately updates our OIIAOIIA price in real time. The price of OIIAOIIA is up 5.86% since last hour, up 27.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.70M. OIIAOIIA has a circulating supply of 999.82M coins and a max supply of 999.82M OIIAOIIA.

Spinning Cat Stats

What is the market cap of Spinning Cat?

The current market cap of Spinning Cat is $8.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Spinning Cat?

Currently, 101.93M of OIIAOIIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $784.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 27.99%.

What is the current price of Spinning Cat?

The price of 1 Spinning Cat currently costs $0.008.

How many Spinning Cat are there?

The current circulating supply of Spinning Cat is 999.82M. This is the total amount of OIIAOIIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Spinning Cat?

Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) currently ranks 1723 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.24M

27.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1723

24H Volume

$ 784.54K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

