Space Nation OikosOIK
Live Space Nation Oikos price updates and the latest Space Nation Oikos news.
price
$0.0569
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.07
The live Space Nation Oikos price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.25M. The table above accurately updates our OIK price in real time. The price of OIK is up 3.41% since last hour, up 17.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.88M. OIK has a circulating supply of 545.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B OIK.
Space Nation Oikos Stats
What is the market cap of Space Nation Oikos?
The current market cap of Space Nation Oikos is $30.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Space Nation Oikos?
Currently, 180.19M of OIK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.25M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.65%.
What is the current price of Space Nation Oikos?
The price of 1 Space Nation Oikos currently costs $0.06.
How many Space Nation Oikos are there?
The current circulating supply of Space Nation Oikos is 545.00M. This is the total amount of OIK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Space Nation Oikos?
Space Nation Oikos (OIK) currently ranks 959 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 30.99M
17.65 %
#959
$ 10.25M
550,000,000
