OKExChain is an independent blockchain built by crypto exchange OKEx. It uses the Cosmos SDK framework and relies on Tendermint Proof-of-Stake (PoS) for network security. OKEx's long-term goal for OKExChain is to serve as an exchange-backed smart contract platform akin to Binance Smart Chain. OKT is the native token for OKExChain that gives voting rights to validators and a claim on staking rewards to validators and delegators.