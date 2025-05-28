AIGOVOLIVIA
$0.00798
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.02
The live AIGOV price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.25M. The table above accurately updates our OLIVIA price in real time. The price of OLIVIA is down -13.27% since last hour, down -37.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.46M. OLIVIA has a circulating supply of 934.97M coins and a max supply of 934.97M OLIVIA.
AIGOV Stats
What is the market cap of AIGOV?
The current market cap of AIGOV is $7.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AIGOV?
Currently, 282.00M of OLIVIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.25M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -37.42%.
What is the current price of AIGOV?
The price of 1 AIGOV currently costs $0.008.
How many AIGOV are there?
The current circulating supply of AIGOV is 934.97M. This is the total amount of OLIVIA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AIGOV?
AIGOV (OLIVIA) currently ranks 1725 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.62M
-37.42 %
#1725
$ 2.25M
930,000,000
