om

MANTRAOM

Live MANTRA price updates and the latest MANTRA news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.393

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.38

24h high

$0.40

VS
USD
BTC

The live MANTRA price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $69.65M. The table above accurately updates our OM price in real time. The price of OM is up 0.39% since last hour, up 0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $657.21M. OM has a circulating supply of 967.12M coins and a max supply of 1.67B OM.

MANTRA Stats

What is the market cap of MANTRA?

The current market cap of MANTRA is $380.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MANTRA?

Currently, 177.25M of OM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $69.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.24%.

What is the current price of MANTRA?

The price of 1 MANTRA currently costs $0.39.

How many MANTRA are there?

The current circulating supply of MANTRA is 967.12M. This is the total amount of OM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MANTRA?

MANTRA (OM) currently ranks 206 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 380.05M

0.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#206

24H Volume

$ 69.65M

Circulating Supply

970,000,000

latest MANTRA news