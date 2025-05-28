ombi

$0.183

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.24

The live Ombi (Ordinals) price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $944.72K. The table above accurately updates our OMBI price in real time. The price of OMBI is down -22.85% since last hour, down -24.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.58M. OMBI has a circulating supply of 25.00M coins and a max supply of 25.00M OMBI.

Ombi (Ordinals) Stats

What is the market cap of Ombi (Ordinals)?

The current market cap of Ombi (Ordinals) is $5.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ombi (Ordinals)?

Currently, 5.16M of OMBI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $944.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -24.99%.

What is the current price of Ombi (Ordinals)?

The price of 1 Ombi (Ordinals) currently costs $0.18.

How many Ombi (Ordinals) are there?

The current circulating supply of Ombi (Ordinals) is 25.00M. This is the total amount of OMBI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ombi (Ordinals)?

Ombi (Ordinals) (OMBI) currently ranks 1711 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.92M

-24.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1711

24H Volume

$ 944.72K

Circulating Supply

25,000,000

