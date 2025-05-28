OMG NetworkOMG
The live OMG Network price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.59M. The table above accurately updates our OMG price in real time. The price of OMG is down -0.61% since last hour, down -0.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.94M. OMG has a circulating supply of 140.25M coins and a max supply of 140.25M OMG.
OMG Network Stats
What is the market cap of OMG Network?
The current market cap of OMG Network is $27.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of OMG Network?
Currently, 12.98M of OMG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.93%.
What is the current price of OMG Network?
The price of 1 OMG Network currently costs $0.20.
How many OMG Network are there?
The current circulating supply of OMG Network is 140.25M. This is the total amount of OMG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of OMG Network?
OMG Network (OMG) currently ranks 1018 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
